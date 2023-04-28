Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|220.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 220.5 combined points in 62 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles' contests this year have an average total of 233.8, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers are 41-41-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|62
|75.6%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
|Grizzlies
|57
|69.5%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total seven times.
- Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-20-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).
- The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 4.2 more points than the Grizzlies allow (113).
- Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when scoring more than 113 points.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|10-5
|44-38
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|2-6
|37-45
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|117.2
|116.9
|6
|8
|31-19
|28-13
|34-16
|34-7
|116.6
|113
|20
|11
|28-17
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
