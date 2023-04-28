The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 220.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 220.5 combined points in 62 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' contests this year have an average total of 233.8, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers are 41-41-0 ATS this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 62 75.6% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 57 69.5% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total seven times.

Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-20-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 4.2 more points than the Grizzlies allow (113).

Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when scoring more than 113 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

