Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 6
The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-4.5)
|220
|-205
|+175
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-4.5)
|220.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-4.5)
|220.5
|-208
|+175
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lakers (-4.5)
|219.5
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
- The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 113 per contest (11th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 229.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.
- Memphis has compiled a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-120
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-110
|25.9
|Austin Reaves
|16.5
|-125
|13.0
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.5
|-115
|17.8
|Rui Hachimura
|9.5
|-130
|11.2
Want to place a bet on a player prop for D'Angelo Russell or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.