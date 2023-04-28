The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 113 per contest (11th in league).

The two teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 229.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has compiled a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 26.5 -120 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -110 25.9 Austin Reaves 16.5 -125 13.0 D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -115 17.8 Rui Hachimura 9.5 -130 11.2

