The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead in the series.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
Time: 10:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4.5)

Grizzlies (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Grizzlies (37-41-4 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Memphis is 2-5 against the spread compared to the 10-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it better (52.4% of the time) than Memphis (45.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, while the Grizzlies are 3-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense, Los Angeles is putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is allowing 116.6 points per contest on defense (20th-ranked).

So far this season, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, averaging 25.3 per game.

The Lakers rank 24th in the NBA with 10.8 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 24th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are three-pointers.

