Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Pirates.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .191 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.
- Heyward has gotten a hit in seven of 20 games this year (35.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (15.0%), homering in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In three games this season, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Flaherty (2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.354), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
