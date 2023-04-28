Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Pirates.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .191 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Heyward has gotten a hit in seven of 20 games this year (35.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (15.0%), homering in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In three games this season, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Flaherty (2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.354), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
