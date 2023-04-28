Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Pirates.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .191 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.

Heyward has gotten a hit in seven of 20 games this year (35.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (15.0%), homering in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In three games this season, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings