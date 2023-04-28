The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .707 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Pirates.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .287 with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

In 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (30.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.8% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (10 of 26), with two or more runs four times (15.4%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings