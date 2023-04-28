Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .465, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 26 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.6% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 26), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this year, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Flaherty (2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 35th, 1.354 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
