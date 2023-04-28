Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .465, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 26 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 26), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

