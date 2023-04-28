The Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) will rely on James Outman when they host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, April 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +120 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dustin May - LAD (2-1, 3.07 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (2-2, 3.29 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 12, or 50%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 9-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (47.4% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won one of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Chris Taylor 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+280) Austin Barnes 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+320) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

