How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Dustin May, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 45 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Los Angeles' .439 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers' .224 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (132 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Dodgers' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.313).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- May gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- May is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season.
- May is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-4
|Away
|Dustin May
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/23/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Marcus Stroman
|4/25/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-7
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Johan Oviedo
|4/26/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-1
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Roansy Contreras
|4/27/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-2
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Mitch Keller
|4/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|Jack Flaherty
|4/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jake Woodford
|5/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Taijuan Walker
|5/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Matt Strahm
|5/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|Aaron Nola
