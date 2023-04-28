Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Dustin May, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 45 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles' .439 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' .224 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (132 total runs).

The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Dodgers' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.313).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

May gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.

May is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season.

May is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Cubs W 9-4 Away Dustin May Hayden Wesneski 4/23/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Marcus Stroman 4/25/2023 Pirates W 8-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Johan Oviedo 4/26/2023 Pirates L 8-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Roansy Contreras 4/27/2023 Pirates L 6-2 Away Julio Urías Mitch Keller 4/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Dustin May Jack Flaherty 4/29/2023 Cardinals - Home Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery 4/30/2023 Cardinals - Home Noah Syndergaard Jake Woodford 5/1/2023 Phillies - Home Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker 5/2/2023 Phillies - Home Julio Urías Matt Strahm 5/3/2023 Phillies - Home Dustin May Aaron Nola

