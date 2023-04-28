James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. Los Angeles games have gone over the run total six times in a row, and the average total during this span was 8.2 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have a 12-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 9-10 (47.4%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 59.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-10-1).

The Dodgers have had a spread set for just one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 7-7 2-6 11-7 12-7 1-6

