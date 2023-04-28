Dodgers vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this matchup.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-145
|+120
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. Los Angeles games have gone over the run total six times in a row, and the average total during this span was 8.2 runs.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have a 12-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 9-10 (47.4%).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 59.2% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-10-1).
- The Dodgers have had a spread set for just one outing this season, and they did not cover.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-6
|7-7
|2-6
|11-7
|12-7
|1-6
