Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on April 28.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Dustin May (2-1, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (2-2, 3.29 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Dodgers have won 12 out of the 24 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has entered 19 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 9-10 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 132 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule