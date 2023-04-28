The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, will play at 10:30 PM on Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 116-99 loss versus the Grizzlies, Schroder totaled .

Let's break down Schroder's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 12.6 6.6 Rebounds -- 2.5 1.4 Assists 2.5 4.5 3 PRA -- 19.6 11 PR -- 15.1 8 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.3



Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Schroder's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Grizzlies are the 11th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113 points per contest.

Allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are 26th in the NBA, giving up 26.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have given up 13 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 19 0 1 1 0 0 1 4/24/2023 30 12 0 1 0 2 2 4/22/2023 24 7 1 3 1 0 2 4/19/2023 16 0 1 3 0 0 0 4/16/2023 20 7 1 4 1 0 0 3/7/2023 35 17 6 9 0 0 1 2/28/2023 32 10 4 10 1 0 0 1/20/2023 33 19 8 8 1 1 3

