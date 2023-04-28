David Peralta -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Pirates.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .183 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), Peralta has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Peralta has driven home a run in five games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games.

He has scored in four of 23 games so far this year.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings