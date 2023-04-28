David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
David Peralta -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Pirates.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .183 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), Peralta has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Peralta has driven home a run in five games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games.
- He has scored in four of 23 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 35th, 1.354 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.