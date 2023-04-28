David Peralta -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Pirates.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .183 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), Peralta has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Peralta has driven home a run in five games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in four of 23 games so far this year.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 14
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 35th, 1.354 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
