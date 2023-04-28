D'Angelo Russell could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM on Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 116-99 loss versus the Grizzlies, Russell had 11 points and 10 assists.

In this article, we break down Russell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.8 14.3 Rebounds 3.5 3 3.2 Assists 5.5 6.2 6 PRA 24.5 27 23.5 PR 18.5 20.8 17.5 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of D'Angelo Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Russell's Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 44.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

The Grizzlies allow 26.4 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA, giving up 13 makes per contest.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 30 11 4 10 2 0 1 4/24/2023 29 17 1 3 3 0 0 4/22/2023 31 17 4 7 2 0 1 4/19/2023 30 5 7 4 1 0 0 4/16/2023 36 19 4 7 3 0 1 1/27/2023 37 19 8 7 3 0 3 11/30/2022 37 15 5 10 2 0 2 11/11/2022 27 4 0 8 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Russell or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.