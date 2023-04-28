After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .161 with five home runs and five walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 19), and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 19 games (31.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings