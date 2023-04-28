Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .161 with five home runs and five walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 19), and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 19 games (31.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.354), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
