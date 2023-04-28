After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .161 with five home runs and five walks.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 19), and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 19 games (31.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.354), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
