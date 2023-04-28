Austin Reaves NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Grizzlies - April 28
Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.
If you'd like to place a wager on Reaves' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|13
|18.8
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3
|3.8
|Assists
|4.5
|3.4
|4.9
|PRA
|25.5
|19.4
|27.5
|PR
|21.5
|16
|22.6
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|2.2
Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- Reaves has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made four per game, which account for 6.7% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Reaves' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 113 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.
- Giving up 44.4 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the league, allowing 26.4 per game.
- The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.
Austin Reaves vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/26/2023
|40
|17
|8
|6
|3
|0
|1
|4/24/2023
|42
|23
|4
|6
|2
|0
|1
|4/22/2023
|35
|13
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4/19/2023
|37
|12
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|31
|23
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3/7/2023
|33
|17
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2/28/2023
|27
|17
|2
|7
|4
|1
|1
