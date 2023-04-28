Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on April 26, Reaves produced 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 116-99 loss against the Grizzlies.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13 18.8 Rebounds 4.5 3 3.8 Assists 4.5 3.4 4.9 PRA 25.5 19.4 27.5 PR 21.5 16 22.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 2.2



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Reaves has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made four per game, which account for 6.7% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 113 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

Giving up 44.4 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the league, allowing 26.4 per game.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 40 17 8 6 3 0 1 4/24/2023 42 23 4 6 2 0 1 4/22/2023 35 13 6 2 1 0 1 4/19/2023 37 12 5 4 1 0 0 4/16/2023 31 23 3 4 3 1 1 3/7/2023 33 17 4 7 1 0 1 2/28/2023 27 17 2 7 4 1 1

