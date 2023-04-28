On Friday, Austin Barnes (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .079 with three walks.

In three of 13 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.

Barnes has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings