Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Austin Barnes (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .079 with three walks.
- In three of 13 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
- Barnes has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Flaherty (2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 35th, 1.354 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 42nd.
