James Outman and Bryan Reynolds are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off at PNC Park on Thursday (at 12:35 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Urías Stats

Julio Urias (3-2) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Urias has four starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.33 ERA ranks 37th, 1.222 WHIP ranks 45th, and 10 K/9 ranks 25th.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Apr. 21 3.1 7 5 5 4 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 16 5.2 8 3 2 6 1 at Giants Apr. 10 6.0 4 1 1 8 2 vs. Rockies Apr. 4 6.0 5 0 0 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Mar. 30 6.0 4 2 2 6 0

James Outman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Outman Stats

Outman has 25 hits with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .301/.383/.675 slash line so far this season.

Outman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 4-for-5 2 2 4 10 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has five doubles, four home runs, 14 walks and nine RBI (29 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .299/.384/.474 so far this season.

Freeman has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 26 hits with five doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .292/.323/.539 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has four doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI (21 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.366/.513 so far this year.

McCutchen takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

