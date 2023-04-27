On Thursday, April 27, James Outman's Los Angeles Dodgers (13-12) visit Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (17-8) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-175). The total is 8 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (3-2, 3.33 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (2-0, 3.64 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 12 out of the 23 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 4-4 (50%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

