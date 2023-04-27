James Outman and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 45 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball with a .451 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.227).

Los Angeles has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (130 total runs).

The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Dodgers' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).

The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.315).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Urias is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year.

Urias will look to collect his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Cubs L 13-0 Away Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/22/2023 Cubs W 9-4 Away Dustin May Hayden Wesneski 4/23/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Marcus Stroman 4/25/2023 Pirates W 8-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Johan Oviedo 4/26/2023 Pirates L 8-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Roansy Contreras 4/27/2023 Pirates - Away Julio Urías Mitch Keller 4/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Dustin May Jack Flaherty 4/29/2023 Cardinals - Home Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery 4/30/2023 Cardinals - Home Noah Syndergaard Jake Woodford 5/1/2023 Phillies - Home Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker 5/2/2023 Phillies - Home Julio Urías Matt Strahm

