The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Julio Urias and Mitch Keller, respectively, to the mound when the two squads square off on Thursday at PNC Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-175). The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023

12:35 PM ET

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -175 +145 8 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. Los Angeles and its opponent have topped the over/under for five straight games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.4.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 12-11 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 52.2% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 4-4 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The Dodgers have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 25 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-10-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 7-6 2-5 11-7 12-6 1-6

