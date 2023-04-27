Thursday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (17-8) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-12) at PNC Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Pirates coming out on top. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on April 27.

The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (3-2) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (2-0).

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 12, or 52.2%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 4-4 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 130 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.64 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

