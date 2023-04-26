Rui Hachimura could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Hachimura, in his most recent game (April 24 win against the Grizzlies) put up seven points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Hachimura's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.2 14.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.9 Assists -- 0.9 1.1 PRA -- 16.6 21 PR -- 15.7 19.9 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.2



Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Hachimura's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 113 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

The Grizzlies give up 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.4 assists per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 26 7 6 1 1 0 0 4/22/2023 22 16 5 0 2 0 1 4/19/2023 32 20 5 2 2 0 1 4/16/2023 30 29 6 1 5 0 0 3/7/2023 28 17 6 0 1 0 0 2/28/2023 20 9 5 1 1 1 0 11/13/2022 15 3 2 1 1 0 0 11/6/2022 22 15 3 0 1 0 0

