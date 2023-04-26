Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .253 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 22 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Betts has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Contreras (2-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
