Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .253 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Betts has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 22 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in three games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Betts has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings