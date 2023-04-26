Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .253 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 22 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Betts has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Contreras (2-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.