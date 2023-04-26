Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has four doubles, a triple and 15 walks while batting .231.
- He ranks 128th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 157th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 12 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 22 games this season.
- In four games this year (18.2%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (40.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Contreras makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.