The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has four doubles, a triple and 15 walks while batting .231.

He ranks 128th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 157th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 12 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 22 games this season.

In four games this year (18.2%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (40.9%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

