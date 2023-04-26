The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has four doubles, a triple and 15 walks while batting .231.
  • He ranks 128th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 157th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
  • Vargas has picked up a hit in 12 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 22 games this season.
  • In four games this year (18.2%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this year (40.9%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Contreras makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
