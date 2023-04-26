The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, will play at 7:30 PM on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time on the court, a 117-111 win over the Grizzlies, James had 22 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

We're going to break down James' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 28.9 25.4 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 9.7 Assists 5.5 6.8 6.2 PRA 42.5 44 41.3 PR -- 37.2 35.1 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



LeBron James Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 22.1 per contest.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

James' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 11th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 113 points per game.

The Grizzlies give up 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the NBA, giving up 26.4 per game.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

LeBron James vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 45 22 20 7 1 2 0 4/22/2023 36 25 9 5 0 1 1 4/19/2023 39 28 12 3 1 1 1 4/16/2023 34 21 11 5 3 3 2 1/20/2023 37 23 9 6 1 2 2

