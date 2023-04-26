FedExForum is where the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) will clash on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Ja Morant and LeBron James are players to watch for the Grizzlies and Lakers, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Lakers' Last Game

The Grizzlies were beaten by the Lakers on Monday, 117-111 in OT. Desmond Bane scored 36 in a losing effort, while Austin Reaves paced the winning team with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Austin Reaves 23 4 6 1 0 2 LeBron James 22 20 7 0 2 1 D'Angelo Russell 17 1 3 0 0 3

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is the Lakers' top rebounder (12.5 per game), and he delivers 25.9 points and 2.6 assists.

James is No. 1 on the Lakers in scoring (28.9 points per game) and assists (6.8), and posts 8.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell is the Lakers' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he puts up 17.8 points and 3 rebounds.

Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

Malik Beasley is putting up 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 22.4 13.4 2.7 1.4 3.4 0.2 LeBron James 25.4 9.7 6.2 0.8 1.3 2.5 Austin Reaves 18.6 3.6 4.5 0.4 0.1 2.1 Rui Hachimura 14 5.9 1.1 0.3 0.5 1.2 D'Angelo Russell 13.2 2.8 5 0.4 0.1 2.3

