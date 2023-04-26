The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) currently includes three players. The playoff matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26 from FedExForum.

The Lakers needed overtime to beat the Grizzlies 117-111 on Monday when they last met. Austin Reaves' team-leading 23 points led the Lakers to the victory. Desmond Bane had 36 points for the Grizzlies.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Jake LaRavia: Out (Calf)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 34-16 record in games it scores more than 113 points.

The Lakers are tallying 120.8 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 34.4%.

The Lakers rank 19th in the league averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4 222.5

