The Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ja Morant, Anthony Davis and others in this matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-125) 12.5 (-133) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+210)

The 25.9 points Davis scores per game are 3.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Davis has grabbed 12.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Wednesday.

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Davis has knocked down 0.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 9.5 (-133) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (+105)

The 27.5-point total set for LeBron James on Wednesday is 1.4 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

James has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists per game this year, 1.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (5.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (-115) 2.5 (-167) 2.5 (-105)

The 15.5-point over/under set for D'Angelo Russell on Wednesday is 2.3 less than his season scoring average (17.8).

He has grabbed three rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-105) 6.5 (-120) 7.5 (-143) 1.5 (-175)

The 26.2 points Morant has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (27.5).

Morant's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Morant's year-long assist average -- 8.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Morant's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Wednesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 9.5 (-133) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (+105)

The 18.6 points Jaren Jackson Jr. scores per game are 0.9 less than his over/under on Wednesday (19.5).

His rebounding average -- 6.7 per game -- is 1.8 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Jackson has picked up one assist per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (1.5).

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

