The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 up next.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Los Angeles has put together a 38-20 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 113 points, Los Angeles is 34-16.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are not as good offensively, averaging 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 113.8 points per game at home, compared to 119.4 on the road.

At home, Los Angeles concedes 113.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 119.4.

The Lakers average 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).

Lakers Injuries