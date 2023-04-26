The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -4.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 59 games this season that finished with a combined score over 221.5 points.
  • Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 12.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 41-41-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 30 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9
Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • Eight of the Lakers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when it scores more than 113 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45
Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
28-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
34-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-16
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
33-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17
41-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.