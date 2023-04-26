The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 221.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 59 games this season that finished with a combined score over 221.5 points.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 12.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 41-41-0 against the spread this year.

The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 30 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9 Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Eight of the Lakers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0).

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when it scores more than 113 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45 Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

