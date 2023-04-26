Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-4.5
|221.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 59 games this season that finished with a combined score over 221.5 points.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 12.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 41-41-0 against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 30 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|56
|68.3%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
|Lakers
|59
|72%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Eight of the Lakers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0).
- The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when it scores more than 113 points.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|25-20
|37-45
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-18
|44-38
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Lakers
|116.9
|117.2
|8
|6
|28-13
|31-19
|34-7
|34-16
|113
|116.6
|11
|20
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
|28-17
