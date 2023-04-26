Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-4)
|222.5
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|222.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-4)
|222
|-179
|+150
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|221.5
|-175
|+150
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league while allowing 113 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential overall.
- The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 229.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this year.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|27.5
|-110
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|22.5
|-125
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.5
|-115
|17.8
|Austin Reaves
|15.5
|-120
|13.0
|Dennis Schroder
|7.5
|-120
|12.6
