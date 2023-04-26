The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league while allowing 113 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 229.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 27.5 -110 28.9 Anthony Davis 22.5 -125 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -115 17.8 Austin Reaves 15.5 -120 13.0 Dennis Schroder 7.5 -120 12.6

