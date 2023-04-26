The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

  • Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)
  • Pick OU: Over (222.5)
  • The Grizzlies have been less successful against the spread than the Lakers this season, tallying an ATS record of 37-41-4, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.
  • When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Memphis (23-19-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Los Angeles (12-18-2) does as the underdog (37.5%).
  • When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents do it more often (52.4% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (45.1%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 48-15, a better tally than the Lakers have put up (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and allow 116.6, ranking them sixth in the league on offense and 20th on defense.
  • At 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA.
  • The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the league.
  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.2% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.

