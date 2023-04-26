The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)

Grizzlies (- 4) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Grizzlies have been less successful against the spread than the Lakers this season, tallying an ATS record of 37-41-4, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.

When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Memphis (23-19-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Los Angeles (12-18-2) does as the underdog (37.5%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents do it more often (52.4% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (45.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 48-15, a better tally than the Lakers have put up (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and allow 116.6, ranking them sixth in the league on offense and 20th on defense.

At 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA.

The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.2% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.

