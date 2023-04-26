Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:54 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Grizzlies have been less successful against the spread than the Lakers this season, tallying an ATS record of 37-41-4, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.
- When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Memphis (23-19-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Los Angeles (12-18-2) does as the underdog (37.5%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents do it more often (52.4% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (45.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 48-15, a better tally than the Lakers have put up (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and allow 116.6, ranking them sixth in the league on offense and 20th on defense.
- At 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA.
- The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the league.
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.2% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.
