After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .171 with a double, three home runs and six walks.

In six of 18 games this year, Heyward has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in three games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (38.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings