After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is hitting .171 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
  • In six of 18 games this year, Heyward has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in three games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (38.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Contreras (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
