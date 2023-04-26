Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .171 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
- In six of 18 games this year, Heyward has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in three games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (38.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Contreras (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
