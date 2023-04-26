The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (batting .350 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is batting .316 with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • In 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%) Outman has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 24), and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Outman has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (20.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 10 of 24 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
  • The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Contreras (2-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
