The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (batting .350 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .316 with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

In 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%) Outman has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 24), and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Outman has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (20.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 10 of 24 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

