James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (batting .350 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Pirates.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .316 with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- In 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%) Outman has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 24), and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Outman has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (20.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 10 of 24 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
- Contreras (2-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
