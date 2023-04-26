Freddie Freeman -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 24 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.
  • In 24 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (58.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Contreras (2-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
