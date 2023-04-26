Freddie Freeman -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 24 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.

In 24 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 14 games this year (58.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings