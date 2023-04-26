Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 24 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.
- In 24 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (58.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Pirates will send Contreras (2-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
