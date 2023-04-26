Player prop bet odds for James Outman, Andrew McCutchen and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers will send out Tony Gonsolin for his first start of the season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tony Gonsolin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Outman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Outman Stats

Outman has collected 25 hits with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .316/.400/.709 on the year.

Outman has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI.

Outman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 4-for-5 2 2 4 10 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 20 2-for-5 2 2 5 8 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 27 hits with five doubles, three home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in eight runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .290/.380/.441 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for James Outman, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McCutchen Stats

McCutchen has four doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 12 RBI (20 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .270/.371/.527 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 19 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 hits with seven doubles, two triples, a home run, seven walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .237/.287/.387 on the year.

Hayes enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Reds Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Andrew McCutchen, Ke'Bryan Hayes or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.