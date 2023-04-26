When the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-11) and Pittsburgh Pirates (16-8) meet at PNC Park on Wednesday, April 26, Tony Gonsolin will get the ball for the Dodgers, while the Pirates will send Roansy Contreras to the hill. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (2-1, 4.57 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 22 times and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 9-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (52.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 10, or 55.6%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 6-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+180)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

