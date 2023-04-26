How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.8 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 44 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
- Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (129 total runs).
- The Dodgers are 13th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 9.5 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Los Angeles has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.284).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/20/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Javier Assad
|4/21/2023
|Cubs
|L 13-0
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Drew Smyly
|4/22/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-4
|Away
|Dustin May
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/23/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Marcus Stroman
|4/25/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-7
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Johan Oviedo
|4/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Roansy Contreras
|4/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Mitch Keller
|4/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|Jack Flaherty
|4/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jake Woodford
|5/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Taijuan Walker
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.