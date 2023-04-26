James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.8 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 44 total home runs.

Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (129 total runs).

The Dodgers are 13th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 9.5 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.

The 28-year-old righty started and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/20/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Michael Grove Javier Assad 4/21/2023 Cubs L 13-0 Away Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/22/2023 Cubs W 9-4 Away Dustin May Hayden Wesneski 4/23/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Marcus Stroman 4/25/2023 Pirates W 8-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Johan Oviedo 4/26/2023 Pirates - Away Tony Gonsolin Roansy Contreras 4/27/2023 Pirates - Away Julio Urías Mitch Keller 4/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Dustin May Jack Flaherty 4/29/2023 Cardinals - Home Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery 4/30/2023 Cardinals - Home Noah Syndergaard Jake Woodford 5/1/2023 Phillies - Home Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.