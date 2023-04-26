James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at PNC Park.

The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-145). The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. In four consecutive games, Los Angeles and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers in that span being 8.4 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 54.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (12-10).

Los Angeles has gone 9-8 (winning 52.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Los Angeles has played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-10-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 7-5 2-5 11-6 12-5 1-6

