Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (16-8) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-11) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on April 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin to the mound, while Roansy Contreras (2-1) will answer the bell for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Dodgers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 22 times and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-8 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored 129 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule