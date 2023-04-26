Dennis Schroder NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Grizzlies - April 26
Dennis Schroder could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll break down Schroder's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|12.6
|8.3
|Rebounds
|--
|2.5
|1.6
|Assists
|2.5
|4.5
|3.4
|PRA
|--
|19.6
|13.3
|PR
|--
|15.1
|9.9
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.5
Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.
- Schroder's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- The Grizzlies are the 11th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.0 points per game.
- On the glass, the Grizzlies are 21st in the league, conceding 44.4 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have given up 26.4 per contest, 26th in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have conceded 13.0 makes per contest, 25th in the league.
Dennis Schroder vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/24/2023
|30
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/22/2023
|24
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4/19/2023
|16
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|20
|7
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3/7/2023
|35
|17
|6
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2/28/2023
|32
|10
|4
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1/20/2023
|33
|19
|8
|8
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
