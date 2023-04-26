David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in eight of 21 games this year (38.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Peralta has driven in a run in four games this year (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of 21 games so far this season.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
- Contreras gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
