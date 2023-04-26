David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Peralta has gotten a hit in eight of 21 games this year (38.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Peralta has driven in a run in four games this year (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of 21 games so far this season.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings