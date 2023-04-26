David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on April 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Peralta has gotten a hit in eight of 21 games this year (38.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Peralta has driven in a run in four games this year (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of 21 games so far this season.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Contreras gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
