D'Angelo Russell and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Russell, in his previous game (April 24 win against the Grizzlies) posted 17 points.

In this article, we dig into Russell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.8 14.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.2 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.4 PRA 24.5 27 23.5 PR -- 20.8 18.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.5



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Russell's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 113 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have allowed 44.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

The Grizzlies allow 26.4 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 29 17 1 3 3 0 0 4/22/2023 31 17 4 7 2 0 1 4/19/2023 30 5 7 4 1 0 0 4/16/2023 36 19 4 7 3 0 1 1/27/2023 37 19 8 7 3 0 3 11/30/2022 37 15 5 10 2 0 2 11/11/2022 27 4 0 8 0 0 1

