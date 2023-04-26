On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Pirates.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .163 with five home runs and five walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in six games this year (35.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in 29.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 17), and 9.1% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (41.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings