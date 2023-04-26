Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Pirates.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .163 with five home runs and five walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in six games this year (35.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in 29.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 17), and 9.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (41.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Contreras (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
