On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Pirates.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .163 with five home runs and five walks.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in six games this year (35.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in 29.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 17), and 9.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this year (41.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Contreras (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.