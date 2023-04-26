Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Austin Wynns is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh PiratesApril 26 at 6:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 26, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cubs.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)
- Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 45.5% of his games last year (30 of 66), Wynns had a base hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He went yard in 4.5% of his games last year (three of 66), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wynns drove in a run in 21.2% of his 66 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 12 of 66 games last season (18.2%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.259
|.329
|OBP
|.297
|.351
|SLG
|.365
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|21/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (17.1%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (17.1%)
|1 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.7%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (1.0 per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Contreras (2-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
