Robert Austin Wynns is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh PiratesApril 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 26, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cubs.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

  • Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 45.5% of his games last year (30 of 66), Wynns had a base hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He went yard in 4.5% of his games last year (three of 66), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wynns drove in a run in 21.2% of his 66 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 12 of 66 games last season (18.2%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 32
.260 AVG .259
.329 OBP .297
.351 SLG .365
5 XBH 5
1 HR 2
10 RBI 11
17/6 K/BB 21/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 35
15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%)
6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%)
1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%)
7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (1.0 per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Contreras (2-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.