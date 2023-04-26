Robert Austin Wynns is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh PiratesApril 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 26, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cubs.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 45.5% of his games last year (30 of 66), Wynns had a base hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He went yard in 4.5% of his games last year (three of 66), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wynns drove in a run in 21.2% of his 66 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 12 of 66 games last season (18.2%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 32 .260 AVG .259 .329 OBP .297 .351 SLG .365 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 10 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 21/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 35 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%) 1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)