The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 117-111 win over the Grizzlies (his previous game) Reaves put up 23 points and six assists.

With prop bets available for Reaves, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.0 18.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.6 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.5 PRA 23.5 19.4 26.7 PR -- 16 22.2 3PM 1.5 1.3 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Austin Reaves' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Austin Reaves has made 4.0 shots per game, which accounts for 7.4% of his team's total makes.

Reaves is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Reaves' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113 points per contest, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies give up 26.4 assists per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA, conceding 13 makes per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 42 23 4 6 2 0 1 4/22/2023 35 13 6 2 1 0 1 4/19/2023 37 12 5 4 1 0 0 4/16/2023 31 23 3 4 3 1 1 3/7/2023 33 17 4 7 1 0 1 2/28/2023 27 17 2 7 4 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Reaves or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.