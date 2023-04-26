Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .057 with three walks.
- Twice in 12 games this year, Barnes has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Barnes has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
- Contreras (2-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
