The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .057 with three walks.

Twice in 12 games this year, Barnes has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.

In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Barnes has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings