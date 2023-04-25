The Edmonton Oilers take their home ice at Rogers Place to square off against the Los Angeles Kings for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV. The series is tied at 2-2. The Kings are the underdog (+185) in this game against the Oilers (-215).

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we predict will come out on top in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Oilers 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-215)

Oilers (-215) Computer Predicted Total: 6.8

6.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.7)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a record of 47-25-10 this season and are 12-11-23 in overtime contests.

Los Angeles has earned 42 points (17-6-8) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

Across the 10 games this season the Kings finished with only one goal, they have earned five points.

When Los Angeles has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 11 points (4-9-3 record).

The Kings have earned 93 points in their 56 games with at least three goals scored.

Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal in 30 games this season and has recorded 33 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 36-18-5 (77 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 21 games, going 9-7-5 to record 23 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV

TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

