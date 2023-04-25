On Tuesday, Mookie Betts (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Cubs.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .269 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

In 71.4% of his games this year (15 of 21), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (14.3%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 21 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings