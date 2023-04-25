Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Mookie Betts (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Cubs.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .269 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- In 71.4% of his games this year (15 of 21), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (14.3%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 21 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.64 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo (2-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.22 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.