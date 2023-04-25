Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has three doubles, a triple and 14 walks while hitting .213.

This season, Vargas has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 21 games (52.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this season, Vargas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (38.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings