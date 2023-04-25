Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has three doubles, a triple and 14 walks while hitting .213.
- This season, Vargas has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 21 games (52.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this season, Vargas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (38.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.64 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.