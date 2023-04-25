Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has three doubles, a triple and 14 walks while hitting .213.
  • This season, Vargas has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 21 games (52.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this season, Vargas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this year (38.1%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.64 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
